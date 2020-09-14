Canindia News

Why Ayushmann Khurrana is proud of Chaitanya Tamhane’s latest film ‘The Disciple’

Bollywood star and birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday said he is extremely proud of filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane, whose new film, The Disciple, has won two awards at the Venice Film Festival.

The actor wrote a note to the filmmaker: ” ‘The Disciple’ has bagged the prestigious FIPRESCI award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival! It is also the first Indian film in 30 years to do so! Congratulations Chaitanya Tamhane! The entire nation is proud of you!”

After bagging the FIPRESCI award at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, Tamhane’s film was also honoured with the Best Screenplay award at the closing ceremony of the festival on Saturday. This is a landmark moment in the history of Indian cinema, as “The Disciple” is the first Indian film to have been selected in a major competition category at a European film festival in 20 years.

The Marathi film is about personal and professional experiences of a Hindustani classical singer.

