Ayushmann-starrer ‘DoctorG’ booked for October 14 release

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film ‘DoctorG’, a medical campus comedy-drama, is all set to release on October 14.

‘Doctor G’ features Ayushmann in the role of a medical student. Stepping into the shoes of a male gynaecologist, the actor has shared the first poster that gives us a sneak-peek into the chaotic world of his medical journey to becoming a Gynaecologist.

‘Doctor G’ cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Siddiqui and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha who plays Ayushmann’s mother in prominent roles. Taking to social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster of Doctor G and wrote, “ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly, Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG, Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022. #DoctorGInCinemas.”

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film will hit the screens on October 14.

