At a time when the loudspeaker issue in Karnataka is refusing to die down, the ruling BJP in the state has decided to handle the sensitive matter in a restrained way.

Sources in the ruling BJP explained that the state government would not blindly support the Hindu organisations and activists who have kicked-off a campaign to chant Hindu prayers in temples against Azaan.

Reacting to the latest development on the loudspeaker issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that there is a Supreme Court order in this regard. “It applies to everyone,” he said.

“We will implement the orders in the most cordial way in Karnataka. We have seen what is happening in other states. The High Court has also given orders to implement the Supreme Court guidelines strictly, he said.

“I am discussing the issue with the senior officers and will give necessary directions,” he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of legislators from the Congress party met Bommai and submitted a memorandum and requested him to ensure that Muslims are not targeted in the backdrop of the loudspeaker row.

Senior leaders U.T. Khader, N.A. Haris and Nazir Ahmad urged Bommai to initiate strict action to ensure communal harmony. They have also ensured that mosques will follow the court guidelines.

Former Minister and Congress MLA U.T. Khader stated that 99 per cent of people in the state are peaceful. “A few forces are bringing in discord. The government should establish a peaceful and harmonious society,” he added.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant met Bommai and briefed him about the situation in the capital city in the backdrop of the loudspeaker issue.

