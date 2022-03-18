INDIA

Azad at 10 Janpath for key meeting with Sonia Gandhi

By NewsWire
0
0

Days after the ‘G-23’ leaders, who have been demanding wide-ranging changes in the Congress, issued a statement for collective and inclusive leadership in the party, the group leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday reached 10 Janpath to meet party President Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress’ internal battle seems heading towards a truce as Gandhis have been proactively reaching out the dissenters with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been not having a good equation with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, met him on Thursday and listened to his grievances later Hooda met the G-23 leaders who also met on Thursday evening.

Similarly, the Gandhi family is reaching out each person in the ‘G-23’ group, who have been demanding a drastic overhaul of the party’s functioning, either personally of through an emissary.

The ‘G-23’ met on Wednesday and issued a statement calling for the Congress organisation to be revamped and there should be accountability of the people involved in the election process.

“We believe that the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels… in order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand that the Congress party initiate a dialogue with like-minded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative in 2024,” the statement said.

20220318-175803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.