Azad is ‘Ghulam’, says Congress after former leader attacks Rahul

Congress on Wednesday attacked former party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for his comments against party leadership in his upcoming autobiography and in media statements.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera accused Azad of exchanging his loyalty in lieu of a “Lutyens’ Bungalow”, noting that it was the Congress which gave him all the posts to emerge as a big leader.

“The politician, who was supported by the Congress party, given almost all the top posts of the party, is is speaking against that party… he broke the trust of the party and when he left the party last year, he said ‘I am free now’, but after listening to his comments, it feels that he is (still a) Ghulam,” he added.

Azad, in his statement praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his generosity and targeted Rahul Gandhi over the fate and the shrinking base of the Congress.

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman is set to release his memoirs “Azaad: An Autobiography”.

In the book, Azad, who was then the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has mentioned promptly the issue of abrogation of Article 370 and targeted his former Congress colleague Jairam Ramesh for not joining the protest in the Parliament.

