Azad launches new party, names it Democratic Azad Party

Former senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday launched his new political party and named it, the Democratic Azad Party.

Azad told the mediapersons here that around 1,500 names were suggested to him in Urdu, Hindi and Sanskrit.

“The mix of Hindi and Urdu is Hindustani. We wanted the name to be Democratic, peaceful and independent.

“My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domiciles,” he said.

He also displayed the flag of his new party which has blue, white and yellow colours.

Azad parted ways with the Congress after five decades as he said that nobody at the high command level of the Congress would listen to those who gave their life to strengthen the party.

After he resigned from the basic membership of the Congress, over two dozen prominent Congress leaders of J&K resigned in support of Azad.

He is now set to fight the forthcoming Assembly elections in the union territory on his own. So far, he has been maintaining distance from both the BJP and the regional mainstream parties of J&K.

20220926-143804

