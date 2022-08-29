INDIA

Azad played immoral politics, says J&K Cong chief

Vikar Rasool Wani, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief on Monday blamed Ghulam Nabi Azad of playing ‘immoral politics’.

Wani, who was always seen as close to Azad in the J&K Congress, told the reporters at the party headquarters here, that betraying the Congress after 50 years was playing immoral politics on the part of Azad.

He accused Azad of never giving him any idea about parting ways with the Congress.

“Instead, he always asked me to strengthen the party,” Wani said. He said in his political career, he had never witnessed a betrayal of the party like Azad did.

Asked about the accusations levelled by Altaf Bukhari of Apni party against Azad that he was in cahoots with the BJP, the Congress leader said that all such parties were creation of the BJP and now they had started blaming each other.

