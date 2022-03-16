INDIA

Azad, Sonia to meet for sorting out issues, Rahul, Priyanka may also join in

By NewsWire
0
35

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is leading the ‘G-23’ group demanding sweeping organisational changes in the party, is likely to meet party interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday to address the grievances of the group sources said.

Its likely that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also be present at this meeting.

On Wednesday, ‘G-23’ leaders met at Azad’s residence to chalked out their strategy ahead of the meeting.

Apart from the initial members, some more leaders including Mani Shankar Aiyar, Patiala MP and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur, senior leader P.J. Kurien, former Punjab Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma were also seen arriving at Azad’s residence for the meeting.

Shankarsinh Vaghela and Sandeep Dikshit were also taking part.

Vaghela has been in the Congress in the past but his present status is not clear.

The meeting is being held to devise the further strategy after the CWC endorsed Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. The group has already reached out to the like-minded leaders within the Congress.

The Congress President on Tuesday removed state chiefs of five states and after which loyalists started targeting the dissenters.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Kapil Sibal that he does not know the “ABCD of Congress”, and is an outsider who was given everything from the party.

However, talking to IANS, Dikshit said: “The Congress President should have accessibility, acceptability and accountability.”

20220316-223404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.