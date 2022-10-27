INDIA

Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term in hate speech case, granted bail

NewsWire
0
0

The MP/MLA court in Rampur on Thursday awarded Samajwadi Party MLA Mohd Azam Khan three-year jail term in connection with a 2019 hate speech case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, besides slapping a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The court, meanwhile, granted him bail in the case.

Azam Khan has been convicted under Sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Akash Saxena, the BJP leader who had lodged the complaint against Azam Khan, termed the court’s decision as a vindication of his stand. He said it is a historic verdict which will make people think twice before making defamatory statements.

The case was registered against Azam Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Adityanath and Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, then District Magistrate of Rampur.

20221027-170006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GPCL can be a nursery for global T20 tournaments such as...

    Over 100 families of a society in Noida without power

    My childhood dream was to play for West Indies; Lara, Walsh,...

    iPhone 14: A natural upgrade with best battery life, super camera