INDIA

Azam Khan, son get 2 years in jail

NewsWire
0
0

A special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad has sentenced senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan to two years in jail in a 2008 case.

The two were, however, later granted bail.

A case was registered against Azam Khan, his son, and seven others at Chhajlet police station of Moradabad district on January 29, 2008, after SP leaders staged a dharna on the road to protest checking of Azam Khan’s car by the police.

The police later booked all the nine accused, including SP leaders Mehboob Ali, Hazi Ikram Qureshi, Paras Jain, D.P. Yadav and Rajesh Yadav, under sections 341, 353 of the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

20230214-042601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    11-year-old boy crosses Ukraine border with phone number written on his...

    Kerala tutor arrested for caning 4-year-old for not pronouncing A B...

    PKL 9: Surender, Pardeep star as U.P. Yoddhas register a comprehensive...

    Vijayan sought help from Sharjah rulers for daughter’s IT business: Swapna...