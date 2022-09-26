Senior SP MLA Mohd Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam have returned their security to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Khan said that he did not require government security and has asked the gunners deputed in his security to return to their lines.

Additional SP Sansar Singh said that Azam Khan had ‘Y’ security and all three gunners have reported back to the lines.

The gunner allotted to Abdullah Azam had also reported back.

“If he needs security again, we will provide him the same,” the ASP said.

