Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan suffered yet another jolt when his trusted aide Fasahat Ali Khan ‘Shanu’ joined the BJP, just before the Rampur assembly bypoll, scheduled for December 5.

Fasahat Ali, who had also been the media-contact of Azam Khan in Rampur, joined the BJP in the presence of state party chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, who was in Rampur assembly constituency for a booth-level public meeting on Monday.

“I think under BJP rule, all sections of society have benefitted and that’s why I, along with various other Muslims, have decided to back the BJP this time,” Fasahat Ali said.

It may be recalled that Fasahat Ali had written a letter to the President with “his blood”, complaining of alleged discrimination that Azam Khan had been subjected to by the BJP government.

Congress leader in Rampur, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, a five-time lawmaker, too, has declared support for the BJP.

The bypoll on Rampur seat is being held after Azam Khan was convicted in a 2019 hate speech case and subsequently lost his membership of the state assembly. Barring a stray loss in 1996, Azam Khan has won the Rampur seat 10 times since 1977.

The BJP has already launched a campaign to woo ‘pasmanda (backward)’ Muslims.

