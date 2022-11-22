INDIA

Azam Khan’s aide joins BJP in Rampur

NewsWire
0
0

Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan suffered yet another jolt when his trusted aide Fasahat Ali Khan ‘Shanu’ joined the BJP, just before the Rampur assembly bypoll, scheduled for December 5.

Fasahat Ali, who had also been the media-contact of Azam Khan in Rampur, joined the BJP in the presence of state party chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, who was in Rampur assembly constituency for a booth-level public meeting on Monday.

“I think under BJP rule, all sections of society have benefitted and that’s why I, along with various other Muslims, have decided to back the BJP this time,” Fasahat Ali said.

It may be recalled that Fasahat Ali had written a letter to the President with “his blood”, complaining of alleged discrimination that Azam Khan had been subjected to by the BJP government.

Congress leader in Rampur, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, a five-time lawmaker, too, has declared support for the BJP.

The bypoll on Rampur seat is being held after Azam Khan was convicted in a 2019 hate speech case and subsequently lost his membership of the state assembly. Barring a stray loss in 1996, Azam Khan has won the Rampur seat 10 times since 1977.

The BJP has already launched a campaign to woo ‘pasmanda (backward)’ Muslims.

20221122-071258

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Judge, who ordered many CBI probes in Bengal, upset with inquiry...

    BJP can be reduced to 50 seats in 2024 LS polls:...

    Over 11,000 pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra, another batch of 6,113 leaves...

    Defamatory Content: HC directs activist to delete tweets against minister Puri’s...