WORLD

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to work toward peace treaty

NewsWire
0
0

Azerbaijan and Armenia, with Russia as a mediator, agreed to actively prepare for the conclusion of a peace treaty in order to achieve long-term peace in the South Caucasus.

The consensus was part of a statement by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin adopted during their trilateral talks in Russia’s Sochi on Monday.

In the statement, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strict observance of all the previous tripartite agreements in the interests of the comprehensive normalisation of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, ensuring peace, stability, security and sustainable economic development in the South Caucasus.

They pledged to make additional efforts to urgently resolve the remaining issues, including those in the humanitarian sphere, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aliyev and Pashinyan agreed to refrain from the use of force or the threat of its use, and to resolve all the problems solely on the basis of mutual recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

“It was a very useful meeting. It, in my opinion, has created a very good atmosphere for possible future agreements on certain fundamental issues,” Putin said after the talks.

20221101-060405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SL PM summons emergency meeting as protesters storm President’s house

    Egypt sentences 9 to life imprisonment over terror charges

    Biden leads Trump in head-to-head in ‘poll 2024 rematch’ with 6...

    Women’s World Cup: Could have done better in the initial phases...