Azerbaijan reports 11 new Covid-19 cases

Azerbaijan has reported 11 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total to 792,778, according to the country’s task force under the Cabinet of Ministers on Covid-19 prevention and control.

Azerbaijan reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Data from the task force showed that 10 more patients had recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 783,017.

No person was reported to have died due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The country has seen a steady decline in daily cases and death rate since March 2022.

As of Wednesday, the country had administered a total of 13,726,166 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the task force.

