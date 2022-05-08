ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Azma Fallah: My badass cuteness took me to ‘Lock Upp’ finale

From creating conflict among the inmates in the show to hitting on another participant Prince Narula and then winning many hearts with her cuteness, fashion vlogger and social media influencer Azma Fallah has done it all to reach the finale of ‘Lock Upp’.

Azma told IANS: “Even though people otherwise called me cute, here I was the badass cute. That was the whole point and theme of the game so I played it along, and even though I am not a winner, the experience is a win for me. Of course, Munawar was a crowd favourite so his win was obvious but considering their popularity, I am proud of myself for the way I played the game to reach to the finale.”

She went on adding about the host of the show Kangana, “I liked the way she stood by what is right and what is wrong. That’s something I have learnt from her. I was not a huge celebrity as compared to others, but now I know I have gained much more popularity because of ‘Lock Upp’.”

