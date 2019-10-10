B.L. Santosh lashes out at Manmohan, Prabhakar, Abhijit

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Targeting former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee and former advisor to Andhra Pradesh government Parakala Prabhakar, BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh has said that with the elections round the corner, the ‘ecosystem’ has started functioning once again.

“The ecosystem on the roll again as polling dates of Haryana and Maharashtra draw near. Manmohan Singh will address the press on Oct 19. Abhijit Bannerjee starts giving interviews. And Mr Parakala Prabhakar of yesteryears comes out suddenly. Welcome all for 5 day of fame,” Santhosh said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Parakala Prabhakar, economist and husband of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had has two days back penned an opinion piece for an English daily saying that the Indian economy is in a bad state and the goverment was in denial mode. “While the government is still in denial mode, data flowing uninterrupted into the public domain shows that sector after sector is staring at a seriously challenging situation,” he wrote.

Santhosh has recently replaced Ramlal as the General Secretary (Organisation) of the BJP. He has worked as BJP’s general secretary (organisation) for eight years in the party’s Karnataka unit and was appointed national joint general secretary in-charge of southern states in 2014.

–IANS

hindi-rt/rtp