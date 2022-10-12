ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

B Praak: ‘Teri Mitti’ was one of the toughest songs I’ve ever sung

Singing sensation B Praak, who has belted out hits-after-hits such as ‘Ranjha’ and ‘Mann Bharryaa 2.0’ among many others, said that ‘Teri Mitti’ from the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Kesari’ was one of the toughest numbers he has ever sung. He also added that every time before he goes on stage, his ritual is to pray to god for a good show.

“Teri Mitti’ was one of the toughest songs I’ve ever sung. It’s a powerful song that tells an incredible story and invokes patriotic fervour. So, to do justice to it was something I was very adamant about,” said the singer, who is all set to perform in the capital for Zee Live’s Supermoon ft. B Praak tour.

When asked what is the one thing you do before going on stage every single time?

“Mai Rab ka naam leta hu. Before every show, I take a few minutes where I just close my eyes and pray for a good show and the health and happiness of everybody present there,” pat came the reply.

B Praak has mainly sung numbers in Hindi and Punjabi. But is there any specific language that you would like to sing a song in?

“Abhi tak toh I only have sung songs in Hindi and Punjabi. Eventually, I would like to sing in all major Indian languages. But given the number of languages we have; it’ll take me more than a couple of lifetimes to learn all of those languages!”

Music plays a key role in B Praak’s life.

Asked what and how much is the role of spirituality in your life and in music, he said: “A lot! I’m very much connected to God. I believe there is someone who is looking after us and we should never forget the supreme power he holds.”

