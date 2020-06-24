B Praak to be a father soon

Chandigarh, June 24 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer B Praak is going to be a father soon. He shared the news with his fans on Instagram.

“Hey baby …mommy and daddy waiting for you. #Blessingontheway,” B Praak wrote.

The singer also thanked his wife Meera: “Thank you Meeru. Gorgeous mummy , hot daddy.” Along with the post, he shared a picture of his wife happily flaunting her baby bump as she strikes romantic poses with him.

Singer-actress Nupur Sanon commented: “Congratulations.”

Actor Gaurav Gera wrote: “Wishes and blessings.”

On the work front, B Praak is all set to come up with a sequel of his superhit love song, “Filhall”, which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in the music video

