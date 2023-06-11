INDIA

B.Tech graduate held for forced conversion in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A B.Tech graduate in Computer Science was arrested for allegedly coercing people to convert to Islam at a rain shelter in Chandi Mahal, Central Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Kalim, had reportedly converted one Hindu man to Islam previously.

The police swung into action after receiving a complaint.

“We received a complaint from Sandeep Saagar, a resident of Turkman Gate, alleging that Mohammed Kalim was enticing and pressuring him to convert to the Muslim religion,” said a police officer.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police conducted a preliminary inquiry and found prima facie evidence supporting the allegations.

Consequently, the police registered an FIR under sections 153-A and 295-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandni Mahal Police Station. Kalim was arrested on Saturday.

“We have arrested Mohammed Kalim, who has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced before the court.”

Further details are awaited.

20230611-095602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Poor air triggers new wave of patients, docs advise utmost caution...

    Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma hint at Shami becoming Bumrah’s replacement for...

    Batla House encounter: Court convicts Ariz Khan

    Female doctor thrashed for opposing illegal construction in Greater Noida, video...