A B.Tech graduate in Computer Science was arrested for allegedly coercing people to convert to Islam at a rain shelter in Chandi Mahal, Central Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Kalim, had reportedly converted one Hindu man to Islam previously.

The police swung into action after receiving a complaint.

“We received a complaint from Sandeep Saagar, a resident of Turkman Gate, alleging that Mohammed Kalim was enticing and pressuring him to convert to the Muslim religion,” said a police officer.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police conducted a preliminary inquiry and found prima facie evidence supporting the allegations.

Consequently, the police registered an FIR under sections 153-A and 295-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandni Mahal Police Station. Kalim was arrested on Saturday.

“We have arrested Mohammed Kalim, who has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced before the court.”

Further details are awaited.

20230611-095602