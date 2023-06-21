A 25-year-old B.Tech graduate was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for harassing a woman, who works in a placement agency in Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Satendra Kumar Gupta, a resident of district Chandauli. He did B.Tech from Lucknow.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M Harsha Vardhan, said that a complaint was received on Tuesday at Cyber Dwarka police station, in which the complainant alleged that she works in a placement agency and one person is harassing her by sending obscene messages.

During the investigation, the Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) of the alleged WhatsApp account was obtained by the police team tasked with the investigation.

“On the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of IPDR details, the alleged person was located in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh. Accordingly, a raid was conducted in the area, and Gupta was arrested,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, Gupta admitted that he was searching for the job, and he got the mobile number of the complainant after which he called her and started harassing her by sending obscene messages.

“From the possession of the accused, one mobile phone was recovered which was used in the commission of the crime,” the official added.

20230621-210203