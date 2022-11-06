ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

B-Town celebrities shower love on Ranbir-Alia and their baby girl

NewsWire
0
0

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities showered the couple with their best wishes and congratulatory messages.

Akshay Kumar, who was most recently seen in ‘Ram Setu’, commented under Alia’s post almost immediately after becoming a mother: “Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt, Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all.”

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who received a lot of love for her Gujarati streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’, said: “Warmest wishes and congratulations on the birth of your sweet little baby girl.”

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: “Heartiest congratulations.” Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who herself welcomed her little one, son Vayu, not long ago, reacted by saying: “Congratulations darling girl! Cannot wait to see your princess.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote: “Many many congratulations!!!!! Dearest @aliaabhatt & Ranbir – the bestest journey of your life begins today – big love.”

Earlier in the day, Alia shared the happy news on Instagram along with a sweet picture of a lion family. She wrote on the picture: “And in the best news of our lives – our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

20221106-152404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Avi Adir, Karsh Kale recreate Hebrew hymn in ‘Sounds of Society’

    Nitin Kumar Gupta on his shooting experience for ‘Love in Ukraine’...

    Ranveer credits Sanjay Leela Bhansali for polishing the actor in him

    Drew Barrymore urges all to give to Priyanka Chopra’s Covid relief...