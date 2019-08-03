B-Town celebs mourn death of Sushma Swaraj

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) “A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and a selfless soul” that is how a string of Bollywood celebrities from Amitabh Bachchan to Lata Mangeshkar, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar remembered former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the news of her sudden demise.

Swaraj, 67, passed away late on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Her untimely death led to an outpour of emotions on social media as various film celebrities expressed their shock and grief and also recalled the moments when they got to interact with her.

Here’s what they have written on social media:

Amitabh Bachchan: Really saddening news. A really flourishing politician… Prayers.

Lata Mangeshkar: Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swarajji’s sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly.

Rishi Kapoor: RIP. Sushma Swarajji.

Akshay Kumar: Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwarajji…she was such a dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all. My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace.

Vishal Bhardwaj: So sad to learn about the unfortunate demise of Ms. Sushma Swaraj. One of the most reasonable and big hearted voices of Indian politics. She had so much love and care for artists and when she was the I&B Minister, she gave Bollywood the status of a Film Industry. She was also the main person to get the copyright amendment bill passed unanimously in 2012. May her soul rest in peace.

Anil Kapoor: It’s with a heavy heart that we bid goodbye to the fierce leader and exceptional human being that was Sushma Swarajji. Her loss will be felt deeply by the whole nation as we keep the memory of her leadership and wisdom alive in our hearts…RIP Iron Lady??

Ajay Devgn: Devastated with the untimely demise of Sushma Swarajji. A dynamic and an inspiring leader. Immense loss to the nation! May her soul rest in peace.

Shekhar Kapur: Wonderful gracious warm compassionate. All those that knew Sushmaji outside her world of a brilliant politician, an amazing speaker and parliamentarian, will mourn her as a true friend. Goodbye Sushma Swaraj.

Hema Malini: Sushmaji always appreciated my dance and in particular my presentation of “Ganga” over which she went into raptures in public. She was a lovely person with an aura of her own and she held her head high as a senior minister in the cabinet where she was surrounded by men. Miss you Sushmaji.

Adnan Sami: My family and I are in complete shock to learn the tragic news of dear Sushmaji’s sudden demise. She was a motherly figure for all of us; an extremely respected stateswoman; exceptional orator and a very loving, caring and warm soul. Will miss her dearly. RIP Sushmaji.

Manisha Koirala: Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj aunty’s sudden demise. An honest leader, a sensitive and kind soul. Close friends of my parents! She will be missed deeply.

Mallika Sherawat: Sad to hear about the passing away of Sushma Swarajji.

–IANS

