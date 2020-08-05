Bollywood celebs laud Bhumi Pujan at Ram temple site

Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday took to social media to laud the historic Bhumi Pujan performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the proposed Ram temple site in Ayodhya.

“Our dream of having the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the place of Ram’s birth, is at last being realised! After 500 years, thanks to Modi ji, the dream is becoming a reality. Our ancient civilisation & our culture is being showcased to the world. JAI SRI RAM!” tweeted actress and BJP MP Hema Malini from her verified account.

Our dream of having the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the place of Ram’s birth, is at last being realised! After 500 years, thanks to Modi ji, the dream is becoming a reality🙏 Our ancient civilisation & our culture is being showcased to the world. JAI SRI RAM!🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qtr2M9Lsqq — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 5, 2020

The digital team of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, which goes by the name Team Kangana Ranaut on an unverified Twitter account, wrote: “Shri Ram established highest standards of self sacrifice for the well being of others, only mortal bodies die qualities don’t die. Today Bharat is establishing Ram Rajya again the most glorious civilisation of all time where Ram is not just a King but a way of life. #JaiShriRam #RamMandirAyodhya.”

What could not happen in 500 years happened this year…. this is not picture of the day but the moment of many centuries #JaiShreeRam #RamMandirAyodhya https://t.co/lyVONQ1k3i — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 5, 2020

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted from his verified account: “May Lord Ram bless us with Peace Prosperity &; Unity. #JaiShriRam #AyodhyaBhoomipoojan”

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted from his verified account: “This day has come after years of austerity, sacrifice and struggle. The contribution of religious warriors like you in this is amazing. We remain indebted to you. Jai Shree Ram. Dear Shri @narendramodi you were born to solve Bharat’s long pending problems. Sincere Thanks and congratulations for #RamMandirBhoomiPujan.”

एक लम्बी तपस्या, त्याग और संघर्ष के बाद आज यह दिन आया। इसमें आप जैसे धर्म योद्धा का योगदान अद्भुत है। हम सब आपके ऋणी है। जय श्री राम।

Dear Shri @narendramodi you were born to solve Bharat’s long pending problems. Sincere Thanks and congratulations for #RamMandirBhoomiPujan pic.twitter.com/yfRCOmVsBe — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 5, 2020

Actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher posted from her verified Twitter account: “On the auspicious occasion of Bhoomipujan and foundation stone of the grand temple at the birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram ji, let us celebrate, light a lamp and celebrate Diwali. #JaiShreeRam.”

मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्री राम जी की जन्मभूमि पर भव्य मंदिर के भूमिपूजन एवं शिलान्यास के शुभ अवसर पर आइए उत्सव मनाएं, घर घर दीप जलाएं, दीपावली मनाएं । #JaiShreeRam pic.twitter.com/GvGmuc5hjW — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) August 5, 2020

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai tweeted on his verified account: “RAM MEANS GOOD SOUL SHRI RAM MEANS A MAN OF VIRTUOSITY and RIGHTEOUSNESS At all occasions. This is purely an awakening step today 4every Indian in form of bhavya RAM MANDIR Congratulations @PMOIndia @narendramodi n every virtuous leaders n people of INDIA.”

⁦@narendramodi⁩ n every virtuous leaders n people of INDIA🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QyLN1nU7X2 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 5, 2020

Filmmaker Anil Sharma tweeted from his verified account: “RAM naam hi jeet hai .. RAM naam hi Preet .. RAM mein ab sare ramein .. RAM hi jeevan sangeet .. JAI SHREE RAM !!!! #AyodhyaBhoomipoojan #RamMandir.”

Television actor Nitish Bharadwaj shared from an unverified account: “12:44:08, a new era has dawned. Let this be an era of love, sacrifice, faith, harmony, Vachan Poorti (honouring one’s own word), Nyaay (justice) & Maryada (restraint in thought & actions). Let’s follow the ideals He established. #RamMandirAyodhya #RamTempleBhoomiPujan #RamMandir.”