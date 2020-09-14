B-town wishes ‘inspiring’ star Ayushmaon his birthday

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana turned 36 on Monday, and friends and colleagues took to social media to wish the actor.

Sharing a picture of him shaking Ayushmann’s hands at the National Film Awards ceremony in 2019, Akshay Kumar wrote: “Happy birthday. Keep up the amazing work, my best wishes always.”

Varun Dhawan went down memory lane and shared how the two danced on the same stage years ago. “This was many years back when we danced on the same stage on each other’s songs. Happy birthday paaji,” Varun wrote on Instagram Story.

Reacting to the wish, Ayushmann wrote: “Wow paaji. Blast from the past.”

Taking to Instagram Story, Vicky Kaushal wrote:” Happiest birthday Veerey.”

Taapsee Pannu wrote: “Happy birthday Khurrana. Let’s explore the sporting arena this year.”

Bhumi Pednekar, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann in “Dum Laga Ke Haisa”, expressed her desire to work with the birthday boy soon.

“Happy birthday my dearest AK. Can’t wait to create more magic with you,” Bhumi said.

Wishing Ayushmann, Anushka Sharma wrote: “May you keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks.”

Katrina Kaif praised Ayushmann for his performances. “Keep raising the bar with incredible performances. Have a wonderful year,” she wished.

Ayushmann’s family members, including wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and brother Aparshakti Khurana, also wished the actor.

Tahira posted a picture of her and Ayushmann with cake smeared on his face .

“Having my cake and eating it too,” Tahira quipped.

Aparshakti shared an old picture with his “bhaiya”.

“Picture from our first photoshoot together. Our hairstyle might be a little controversial but my love for him was definite and remains so. Always his first fan. Happy birthday bhaiya!@ayushmannk,” he wrote.

