Shabana Azmi turns 70, wishes pour in from Bollywood

Wishes and greetings poured in from B-Towners for veteran actress Shabana Azmi on her 70th birthday. Bollywood celebrities took to their verified social media accounts on Friday to share good wishes for the multiple National Award-winning actress.

Hrithik Roshan tweeted: “Happiest Birthday @AzmiShabana aunty! You’re one of the most loving and caring person I have had the pleasure of knowing. Your objectivity and outlook is a source of inspiration. Lots of love & respect.”

Anil Kapoor wrote: “Happy 70th Birthday, @AzmiShabana! Thank you for always being my friend, guiding light and inspiration! Wishing you all the health & happiness always! Lots of love.”

Shilpa Shetty shared on Instagram Story: “Wish you a very happy birthday ‘padosan’ @azmishabana18 ji. May you continue to shine brighter and have happiness in abundance.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote: “Dearest @AzmiShabana ji, your work on screen & off screen equally inspires us. May god bless you with good health and long life #HappyBirthdayShabanaAzmi.”

Dia Mirza posted: “Happy birthday @AzmiShabana!You know you inspire me everyday. So much love and respect for you. Thank you for being YOU.”

Manisha Koirala tweeted: “@AzmiShabana happy birthday Ma’am.”

Rahul Bose wrote: “Happy birthday, E. Thank you for the inspiration, kindness and laughter. @AzmiShabana.”

Vivek Oberoi posted: “Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of Indian cinema, @AzmiShabana ! Your performances have inspired generations of actors and continue to do so! May god give you a long and healthy life! Much love always!”

Shefali Shah tweeted: “Happy birthday Shabanaji. May you always be filled with love, laughter and poetry. Lots and lots of love @AzmiShabana #ShabanaAzmi.”

Director Sanjay Gupta expressed: “Many Happy Returns Of The Day Shabanaji.

Have a fantastic day and a great year ahead.

Keep inspiring and guiding us.

@AzmiShabana.”

Swara Bhasker wrote: “Many many happy returns of the day to this inspiring legend! @AzmiShabana ma’am we walk the path you created.. so much love! Have a great day! Wishing u health, happiness and May we get to see many more delicious performances from uuuuu.”

Meera Chopra shared: “Happy birthday @AzmiShabana, a woman i totally admire for everything she is. Her grace, beauty, demeanour.. just everything!!”

Azmi took to Twitter to respond to each and every birthday wish.