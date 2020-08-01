B-Town wishes ‘sherni’ Taapsee Pannu on her birthday

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu turned 33 on Saturday, and wishes poured in from film industry colleagues.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who paired opposite Taapsee in 2018’s “Manmarziyaan”, posted a sweet wish for her. “Happy birthday ..stay the patakha you are my laal pari,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Bhumi Pednekar’s wish is a happy one loaded with laughs. She posted a video where Taapsee and she can be seen enjoying a hearty laugh.

“Happy birthday Taapsee. Wishing you years of happiness and laughter,” Bhumi captioned the video. Taapsee and Bhumi co-starred in last year’s “Saand Ki Aankh”.

“Happy birthday Taapsee! To love, laughter and peace of mind,” Anushka wrote on Instagram Stories.

Conveying his best wishes to Taapsee, her “Judwaa 2” Varun Dhawan wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful girl.”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his desire to get more work opportunities with Taapsee.

“Happy birthday Taapsee. I wish for more shoots together,” he shared.

Neha Dhupia called Taapsee “sherni”.

“Happy birthday our sherni,” Neha tweeted.

Director Anurag Kashyap, who directed Taapsee in “Manmarziyaan”, shared a throwback picture of him sitting on Taapsee’s lap.

“Happy Birthday to my missing chair @taapsee ..garajte raho baraste raho,” Anurag wrote.

Alia Bhatt showered Taapsee with loads of love. “Happy birthday, Taapsee. Lots of love to you on your special day and every day,” Alia penned on Instagram Stories.

Taapsee’s “Thappad” co-star Pavail Gulati wrote: ” Happy birthday you beauty. Best hai tu.”

Taaapse’s younger sister Shagun Pannu too took to Instagram to wish the former on her birthday.

“Enjoying the full bed till we have tomatoes growing on my side of the bed. Happy bday pyariiii (even though we are not counting this year),” Shagun wrote.

On the Bollywood front, Taapsee has “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu” coming up.

