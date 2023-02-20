INDIA

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam to be new NITI Aayog CEO, Parmeswaran Iyer moves to World Bank

The government on Monday approved the appointment of IAS officer B.V.R. Subrahmanyam as the new CEO of NITI Aayog, replacing Parmeswaran Iyer.

Iyer has been appointed as Executive Director of World Bank at the institution’s headquarters in Washington DC for a period of three years, from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

His World Bank appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet according to an order issued on Monday.

Iyer would be replacing Rajesh Khullar at World Bank headquarters. Khullar is a Haryana cadre IAS officer of 1988 batch, who has been repatriated to his home cadre at the request of the state government, the order said.

Iyer had been appointed as NITI Aayog CEO in July 2022.

Subrahmanyam, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, has previously served as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, and is an expert on internal security.

He was Additional Chief Secretary, Home, in Chhattisgarh before he was deputed to J&K after Governor’s rule was imposed in the state in June 2018 following the break-up of the PDP-BJP coalition government in the state.

