ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Baabul Teri Galliyaan’ shows story of bride set to start new life

NewsWire
0
0

The music track ‘Baabul Teri Galliyaan’, which features Sanjay Mishra and ‘Mirzapur’ fame, Harshita Gaur was released on Saturday. The music video captures a bride’s emotions and showcases her reminiscence of her childhood on how she was brought up by her father and how he doubled up as both the father and mother.

Talking about the song, Sanjay Mishra said: “When his daughter gets married, the father wants to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that every little detail regarding the wedding is taken care of. While on one hand, the preparations take precedence, the pain of having to live a life where his daughter is not going to be living with him also plays on his mind. This song captures these emotions beautifully. I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this song.”

Playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi, who earlier appeared on the singing reality TV show ‘Indian Idol’, lent her voice to the song along with Harshit Saxena, known for the song ‘Haal-E-Dil’ from ‘Murder 2’.

Saxena doubled up as the song’s composer. The lyrics, written by Sameer Anjaan, tell the story of a girl preparing to start a new life with a partner while being nostalgic about her life at her father’s home.

The song, produced by Deepak Mukut and co-produced by Hunar Mukut, has been directed by Ankit Ojha.

Commenting on the occasion of the song launch, Ankit said: “This is an emotional song that is very close to my heart. We had to highlight the separation pangs of young brides. While adjusting to a new life is a given, she is bound to feel nostalgic about her home. We wanted to capture all those emotions. The music is subtle with the voice and words taking the centre stage. I had such a joyous time working on the video with Sanjay Sir and Harshita.”

‘Baabul Teri Galliyaan’, released under the label of SRE, is available to stream on YouTube.

20221210-194604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘Apharan 2’ trailer takes viewers from Haridwar to Serbia

    Akasa: You have to wait for your chance

    Akshay Kumar realised need to reinvent during action hero stint

    ‘Shershaah’ completes a year, Himanshu Malhotra feels nostalgic about it