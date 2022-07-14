The rescue operations in the flood-affected parts of Telangana are throwing up dramatic visuals.

A toddler was rescued on a plastic tub carried on the head by a rescue worker in neck-deep water in Manthani town in Peddapalli district on Thursday.

In a scene reminiscent of the famous clip from magnum opus “Baahubali”, a man is seen carrying on his head a plastic tub with a three-month-old baby boy wrapped in warm clothes in it. A woman, who appears to be mother of the baby, is also seen wading through the flood water with the help of another man.

The visual went viral on social media. Earlier, dramatic visuals of the rescue operation by a helicopter in Mancherial district also went viral.

Two persons stranded on top of a vehicle in the flooded Godavari river were rescued by a NDRF team with the help of a helicopter.

