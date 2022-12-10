ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Baalveer’ actor Dev Joshi to fly to the moon in SpaceX

NewsWire
0
0

The phrase “To the moon and back” could prove true for actor Dev Joshi, who is known for his work on the television show “Baalveer”. Joshi is the youngest among the 7 people who will fly to the moon in 2023 in a SpaceX flight.

The actor was selected from one million applicants from 249 countries for the first civilian mission to the moon bankrolled by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who bought every seat for the lunar expedition.

The winners were announced on Twitter and dearMoon website. In a video posted on the website, Dev can be heard saying: “You have seen me flying in space as a superhero. Time to make it real.”

Dev has been in the entertainment industry since he was three and has done several television series. He has also worked in Gujarati regional cinema with more than 20 movies to his credit. The actor, who started his journey in 2010, has also worked in music albums, stage shows and commercials.

He is currently pursuing a Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the United Nations Institute of Training and Research.

20221210-164202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hugh Jackman on set ‘dominated’ by women: It’s awesome!

    Sunny Leone all set to show up at ‘Bigg Boss OTT’...

    Suriya extends Tamil new year greetings as he walks his bull...

    Parineeti Chopra: 2021 is my biggest birthday present