The motion poster of the Marathi movie ‘Baap Manus’ was unveiled on Father’s Day on Sunday.

It features a collection of sweet pictures of Pushkar Jog’s character of father and his daughter and the dialogues that say, “A father is always his daughter’s first hero. Cookie is lucky. In parenting, there are few things that men can’t handle. Father can’t be a mother. Father can’t be a mother, that’s right because he is ‘The Father’.”

The film has been directed by Yogesh Phulphagar and beautifully captures the heartwarming bond between a father and daughter, portraying the intricate details of fatherhood with utmost brilliance.

It also stars Anusha Dandekar, Kushal Badrike, Shubhangi Gokhale and the child actor Keya Ingle.

Producer Anand Pandit said, “We are extremely happy with how the motion poster has turned out. It perfectly captures the profound emotions that arise from the special bond between the father and his daughter portrayed by Pushkar Jog and little Keya Ingle.”

Produced by Anand Pandit, Roopa Pandit and Pushkar Jog, with Vaishal Shah and Rahul Dubey as co-producers, ‘Baap Manus’ will release in theatres on August 25, 2023.

