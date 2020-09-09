Baar Baar Dekho turns 4: Sidharth Malhotra looks back

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) The Katrina Kaif-Sidharth Malhotra film Baar Baar Dekho was released our years ago on this day. Sidharth took to social media to relive some fun memories from the shoot of the film.

“Looking back at the fun-filled times while filming this movie,” he wrote on Instagram Story, tagging his post with #4yearsofBaarBaarDekho.

Directed by Nitya Mehra, the film is a love story of a couple across different phases of time.

Although the film was far from a blockbuster, its songs — especially “Kala chashma” and “Kho gaye” were huge hits.

Ram Kapoor, Rajit Kapoor and Sayani Gupta played pivotal roles in the film.

–IANS

sim/vnc