‘Baazigar’ Divine gives tadka of ‘mirchi’ at Vh1 Supersonic

It was a moment of “asli rap” as ‘Baazigar’ Divine added a spicy tadka by bringing “Gully” magic and passed the “vibe” check at the penultimate day of Vh1 Supersonic on Saturday.

Multiple stages went empty when Divine made an appearance at the main stage dressed in black T-shirt and cargo pants paired with sunglasses.

A sea of fans could not control there excitement on seeing their favourite rapper spit fire on the stage with his popular tracks such as “Vibe hai”, “Mirchi”, “Chal Bombay”, “Mere gully main” and Sher aaya sher”.

It was an hour long performance which saw confetti, fireworks, cheers and whistles.

Divine did not forget late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala and played a track to pay respect to him.

After playing Moosewala’s music, Divine said on stage: “Music nahi marne dengay (won’t let the music die).”

It didn’t stop there!

Divines’ spectacular performance also had singer Jonita Gandhi for a number.

Before bringing the curtains down, Divine dedicated a song to his mother titled “Faraq”.

In conclusion: Divine Ka “Vibe” Bhi hai and hype justified Bhi hai.

20230225-205804

