Baba Arts Limited, the company that produced movies like ‘Ishq Vishq’ (Shahid Kapoor’s debut film) and ‘Pyar To Hona Hi Tha’ (Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer) is now entering the music space. The company is currently recording a number of songs and reportedly have already created a bank of over 100 songs for their soon to be launched music channel.

They plan to first launch a devotional channel in June 2022 across several digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook as well as across Audio digital platforms like Jio Saavn, Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Wynk and so on.

The company has reportedly collaborated with various artists for this channel and they will reportedly have songs and bhajans by noted artists like Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadhkar, Sandhna Sargam, Anuradha Paudwal, among others.

Besides this, Baba Arts is also currently recording and shooting for various Singles that fall in the non-film Hindi Language genre. The aim is to be well placed to launch their Exclusive Singles Original Music Channel across various digital platforms by the month of August this year.

Currently, all the songs are in Hindi and they are under production so they should be ready for release in the next couple of months. As per the company management, the music business will add a lot of value to their brand as it helps build the company’s catalogue assets over the next few years.