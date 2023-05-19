INDIA

Baba Bageshwar, Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules in Patna

Self-styled god man Dhirendra Shastri, aka ‘Bageshwar Baba’, and MP Manoj Tiwari were fined by the traffic police in Patna for not wearing seat belts.

They were fined Rs 1,000.

On May 13, Shastri had arrived in Patna and Tiwari drove his SUV from the city airport to Panash hotel. During the journey, none of the two were wearing their seat belts.

The police had scanned CCTV footages that showed the two men in the vehicle.

The SUV had a registration number of Madhya Pradesh.

Patna traffic police SP Puran Kumar Jha had constituted a team to investigate the incident.

In case the fine is not paid within 90 days from the date of issuance, the traffic police will recommend the transport department to put the vehicle in black list.

