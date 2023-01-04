INDIALIFESTYLE

Baba Wail, a village in Kashmir, where taking dowry is crime

NewsWire
0
0

Baba Wail village located in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir is emerging as a movement not only for Kashmiris but for the others as dowry taking and giving have been banned there.

In this village, dowry is considered a crime and the marriage ceremony is performed with simplicity. If someone violates the decision not to take dowry, he is socially boycotted.

In fact, in 2004, the people here unanimously imposed a complete ban on dowry, for which a document was officially prepared. This document was signed by the elders and concerned people of the village and then a copy was also submitted to the District Development Office and Tehsil Office.

According to Maulvi Bashir Ahmad Shah, the imam of Jamia Masjid of the said village, all the villagers came together to control dowry and abolish it completely.

According to this agreement, no one will have the right to demand jewellery, television, refrigerator, clothes and other things from the bride’s family, while the bridegroom has to give Rs 50,000 to the girl’s family, out of which Rs 20,000 is “mahr”. And the remaining Rs 30,000 will be kept for the expenses of the bride.

According to Maulvi Bashir Ahmad, in this agreement, it has also been decided that if anyone violates this decision, he will be socially boycotted, he will not be allowed to worship in the village mosque and if someone in that family dies, the body will not be buried in the local cemetery. According to him, all the villagers have agreed to this decision and are following it.

Baba Vail is located at a distance of 30 km from Srinagar with a population of around 16,000. Most of the local population of Baba Wail is involved in the business of walnut cultivation and pashmina shawl weaving. The people of the village are very happy with this decision. According to them, there has not been a single incident of domestic violence in the said village due to this decision. The girls are married on time.

A local resident, named Rahim Rizwan, told IANS that because of the simplicity of the marriage ceremony by abandoning non-Islamic customs, every poor girl is able to get married now.

“Girls were not able to get married due to dowry and crossed the marriageable age while there are many parents who are indebted to raise money for dowry. That is why we want to eradicate this menace from the whole society,” he said.

20230104-131802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman loses cool with farmers at Dasna toll plaza

    After NIA raids in TN, Puducherry, central agencies take up probe

    Covaxin supplied to 30 cities in 30 days

    Delhi govt ditched us at last moment, alleges Football Delhi days...