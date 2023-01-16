SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Babar Azam’s alleged personal videos leaked on social media, netizens react in shock

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is going through a purple patch with the bat, has landed in a controversy as his alleged personal videos and photo went viral on social media.

A Twitter post by a parody account has Babar’s alleged video of sexting with a girl and his photo making rounds on social media. However, the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed.

The alleged viral video of Babar caused a stir among the netizens. Some of his fans claimed that this is a conspiracy against Babar to spoil his image while other said the video is been morphed and urged not to spread lies against the star batter.

A user wrote: “There is no movement of his lips that clearly shows that video has been edited by someone but we know he is humble and will not do these kinds of shameful acts.”

“What is the fuss about Babar Azam’s leaked pic? Also, people should refrain from spreading it, if they have any decency left inside them,” another user said.

“How you can say that? Do you have any proof?” a user commented on the post.

“This is bad. Don’t interfere in anyone’s personal life, who knows if that video is fake,” another user added.

20230116-172804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC congratulates Jhulan Goswami on an excellent career

    Want to use opportunities to get game time, score runs and...

    No reason to remove Shastri as head coach: Kapil Dev

    David Warner ends months of speculation, signs two-year contract with BBL...