Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai appeals for peace; speaks to LG

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA from Babarpur — one of the hotbeds of clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups, Gopal Rai on Monday appealed to the people to maintain peace as East Delhi witnessed violent protests, arson and vandalism. While one Delhi Police head constable was killed in the violence led by an uruly mob, a DCP sustained injuries.

“I request to all people of my constituency (Babarpur) with folded hands to maintain peace. Some people are deliberately trying to worsen the situation by creating an environment of fear and tension,” Rai said, adding that he has spoken to Lt Governor Anil Baijal over the situation.

“The LG has assured me that additional security forces would be soon deployed to maintain peace in the area,” he said.

Several areas including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur and Gokulpuri remained tense on Monday noon. The police used tear gas in a bid to control the violence.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed on Monday as pro-and anti-CAA groups battled each other even as Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

Head constable Ratan Lal lost his life while a youth was injured in the clashes. The youth was injured by a bullet fired by the unruly protesters, while several vehicles and a house in the vicinity were set ablaze.

Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma also suffered injuries in stone pelting and was rushed to a hospital.

An IANS correspondent in Jaffrabad area said even as the situation seems to be peaceful, tension could be seen on the faces of the security forces and people.

Expressing grief over the unfortunate death of his colleague, a policeman said: “It is because of these miscreants we have lost one of our staff. We have been trying to save people from crowd but we are getting beaten up in return…”

A petrol pump was set afire by the mob and several vehicles were damaged.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, present at the site of the protests, said: “Police have managed to take control of the situation. The miscreants were baton-charged to shoo them away.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, condemning the violence, said: “The flames of violence cause damage to everyone… I appeal to everyone to maintain peace.”

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari appealed to the people to stay away from rumours.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said: “I request everyone not to let Delhi go into the net of violence… this is the time to show your patience. Don’t let anyone provoke you. Violence is not the answer to any problem.”

