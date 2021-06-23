Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, wishes his father, whom he fondly calls Baba, was around to witness the debut ant working hard.

Babil posted a set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, Babil is seen posing alongside his father.

“I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness,” Babil wrote as caption.

Babil seems to talking about his debut project “Qala”, which also stars Triptii Dimri, known for her role in the web-series “Bulbbul”. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule.

Irrfan lost his life to neuroendocrine cancer on April 29, 2020.

