Babil wears father Irrfan Khan’s suit for special occasion honouring former’s talent

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Babil Khan, who received a lot of appreciation for his debut performance in the psychological streaming drama ‘Qala’, recently donned his father, the late actor Irrfan Khan’s suit to grace an award ceremony. Babil was feted with the honour of Best Debutant of the year at the ceremony.

He shared the title with actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who made a remarkable debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Babil Khan said, “The joy of winning collectively is always greater than winning individually, I am so grateful I get to share this with the incredibly talented Shantanu. I would like to thank the entire team of ‘Qala’ , especially Anvita, Clean Slate, Anushka Sharma, Tripti, Swastika, and each and everyone associated with the film for believing in me and giving me this opportunity”.

He said, “This award is not just a celebration of my work, but also a testament to the support and love I have received”.

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, ‘Qala’ also stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, and Samir Kochhar. It’s available to stream on Netflix.

20230301-141804

