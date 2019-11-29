Babita Phogat takes extra steps for girl child: 8 ‘pheras’

Mumbai/New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Indian woman wrestler Babita Phogat has taken extra steps — quite literally — to endorse the cause of the girl child: She took one extra ‘phera’ at her marriage with fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag.

The couple is said to have taken eight — instead of customary seven — rounds around the sacred fire to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

The Commonwealth Games 2010 gold medalist tied the knot on Sunday with Suhag. The wedding rituals and ceremonies were conducted at their ancestral village Balali in Haryana.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and her sister Gita Phogat had tweeted congratulatory messages.

Geeta also shared the pictures from the wedding, wherein the bride is seen wearing a red lehenga.

Aamir Khan wrote on @aamir_khan: “Dear @BabitaPhogat, wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together. Love.”

The government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign aims to create awareness about the welfare of girls in the country.

The Phogat sisters have earned international name and fame on the mat. The family gained a near-cult status after the release of Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’.

–IANS

tsb/saurav/prs