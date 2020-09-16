Babri Masjid demolition verdict likely on Sept 30

Lucknow, Sep 16 (IANS) Twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was demolished, the judgement in the case is expected to be delivered on September 30.

The case that changed the political and social course of the country will decide the fate of 32 accused persons, including BJP veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh.

All of them are required to be present in the court when the verdict is delivered, a special CBI court said on Wednesday.

Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharati are accused of conspiracy that led to the demolition of the 15th century mosque in December 1992.

It was said that the mosque was built after pulling down an ancient temple that marked the birthplace of Lord Ram and in November last year, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict in the title suit of the Ram Janambhoomi case, ordering the construction of a temple at the site.

Advani, 92, had recorded his statement in the case before the special CBI court through video conference on July 24.

Joshi, 86, recorded his statement a day before Advani. Both have denied all the charges against them just like Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh.

Kalyan Singh, a senior BJP leader, was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the mosque demolition.

His government was dismissed as riots broke out across the country in which around 3,000 people died.

In April 2017, the top court had asked the special court to conduct day-to-day hearings and complete the trial within two years.

It was given several extensions thereafter and when special judge S.K. Yadav asked for more time, the court extended the deadline to September 30.

The symbolic construction of Ram temple started earlier this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5.

–IANS

amita/pgh