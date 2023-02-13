HEALTHINDIA

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Singer-turned-politician and West Bengal Tourism Minister Babul Supriyo was on Monday admitted to a hospital in Kolkata following complaints of severe chest pain, along with extreme uneasiness and excessive sweating.

His family said that he started complaining of mild chest pain and uneasiness since Sunday evening only. However, the condition turned critical on Monday morning following which he was admitted at a private hospital in south Kolkata.

Hospital sources said that after the admission, a coronary angiography was conducted where there were some problems at his cardiac blood vessels. The echocardiography report was normal, though some abnormalities have been detected in the ECG report.

Hospital sources said the team of doctors treating him does not feel the necessity to go for an angiogram right at the moment and the minister had been kept under medicines. “There is no major reason to worry right at this moment. He was admitted to the hospital at the right time,” a hospital source said.

Before joining Trinamool Congress in the closing quarter of 2021 and getting elected as ruling party MLA last year, Supriyo was a two like BJP Lok Sabha member from Asansol and was also a minister of state in the Narendra Modi-led Union cabinet. However, he started distancing himself from the BJP after the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections and finally he joined the Trinamool.

