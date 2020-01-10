Babul Supriyo slams Dilip Ghosh for ‘shot like dogs’ remark

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The West Bengal BJP chief came in for severe criticism for comments on CAA protesters from his own party’s union minister. Babul Supriyo on Monday slammed Dilip Ghosh for his statement over violence in UP and Assam during NRC, CAA protests.

Supriyo shunned the statement made by Ghosh about actions taken by the police against anti-CAA protesters in BJP-led states like UP and Assam and said his party has nothing to do with his statement.

“BJP as a party has nothing to do with what Dilip Ghosh may have said. It is a figment of his imagination and BJP Governments in UP, Assam have NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever,” he said on Twitter.

He said that the statement made by Ghosh was highly irresponsible. “Very irresponsible of Dilip Da to have said what he said,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, while addressing a rally in Nadia, West Bengal, Ghosh had sparked a controversy when he said that the police in BJP-led states shot the protesters dead like dogs.

He criticised West Bengal police for not taking action against people who had damaged public properties like railway tracks, buses etc during the protests. He said no FIR was registered against such people by Mamata Banerjee’s police while on the other hand police in BJP-led states like UP, Karnataka and Assam shot people for damaging public property because “it was not their father’s property,” he had said.

