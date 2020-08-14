‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ makers asked to clear old dues before starting next film

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written a letter to Kushan Nandy, director and producer of the film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, and Kiran Shroff, co-producer of the film, seeking clearance of pending dues of technicians who worked in the film, before they start to shoot their next production.

Nandy recently announced his new production “Jogira Sara Ra Ra”, which has Shroff as creative producer, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma.

In a separate letter to Siddiqui, FWICE informed about the issue of pending payment of technicians and requesting the actor to stay away from the forthcoming film till the dispute is solved.

On Friday, FWICE informed on social media that a non-cooperation directive has been issued against Nandy and Shroff.

The federation posted on their unverified Twitter account: “Non-Cooperation Directive has been issued against the director @KushanNandy and Creative Producer @kiranshroff due to the pending payment of technicians for the film “Babumoshai Bandookbaaz” @Nawazuddin_S, @NaeemAhmadINC.”

They also shared a letter addressed to M/s Kushan Nandy and Kiran Shroff Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The Subject reads: “Recovery of the cheque bounce amount plus up to date interest of the film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz”.

The letter goes: “Dear Sir/Madam, We have come to know that you are directing a film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma produced by Naeem A Siddiqui with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer. The shooting starts in February 2021 in Lucknow, Benaras and Mumbai.”

“We draw your attention towards the check number **** dated 25th November 2017 on Allahabad Bank favouring FWICE for Rs 7,75,000 for the film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ which bounced because of your instructions in the bank to stop the payment. Our requests fell on deaf ears.”

“It is our humble request to you to pay the following amount within seven days. 7,75,000 (plus interest plus service charges), total Rs 12,36,125 only.”

“In case you do not deposited the same amount in the stipulated time, Non-Cooperation Directive will be issued once again against both of you at your risk and consequences.”

The letter written to Nawaz says: “In this respect, we regret to inform you that we had issued a Non-Cooperation Directive against the director Mr Kushan Nandy and creative producer Ms Kiran Shroff. It is our humble request to restrain yourself working in the forthcoming film till the dispute matter is solved. We shall be highly grateful to you for your cooperation.”

“Jogira Sara Ra Ra” is scheduled to go on floors in February 2021.

–IANS

