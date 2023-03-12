A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in the bushes in Haryana’s Yamunanagar town, police said.

The boy, wrapped in a cloth with the umbilical cord, was found by a person grazing cattle in the Pratap Nagar area.

The person informed the police about the boy’s recovery. A medical team reached the spot and the child was shifted to Jagadhri Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward.

Doctors examined the child, who was healthy. However, the whereabouts of the parents of the child are not known.

