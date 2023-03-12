INDIALIFESTYLE

Baby boy abandoned in bushes in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

NewsWire
0
0

A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in the bushes in Haryana’s Yamunanagar town, police said.

The boy, wrapped in a cloth with the umbilical cord, was found by a person grazing cattle in the Pratap Nagar area.

The person informed the police about the boy’s recovery. A medical team reached the spot and the child was shifted to Jagadhri Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward.

Doctors examined the child, who was healthy. However, the whereabouts of the parents of the child are not known.

20230312-114203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seven killed as SUV falls into well in MP

    Andhra CM Jagan Mohan’s mother Vijayamma quits YSR Congress

    MP: Cong opposes move to go digital in Assembly; returns iPads

    Battle for UP: Mamata accuses BJP of attacking her in Varanasi