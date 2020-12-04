Canindia News

‘Baby moma’ Anita Hassanandani is a ‘hungry moma’

Actress Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child with husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, says she is a hungry moma.

Anita posted a small clip on Instagram where she is seen indulging in some delicacies to curb her pregnancy cravings.

“What I’ve been doing every single day in 16 seconds. This BabyMoma is a HungryMoma,” Anita captioned the video.

In October, Anita announced her pregnancy on social media. She shared a video, where Rohit and Anita re-live their love story, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita’s baby bump at one point.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.

