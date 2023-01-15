Acclaimed actress Margot Robbie might be the star of the new movie “Babylon”, but shed rather hang out on the Tube in London.

The jet-setting, Los Angeles-based Aussie actress has revealed she loves the London Underground, reports ‘The Mirror’. And the canny star, who is worth more than 30 million pounds, has even found the best way to save money on fares.

At the UK premiere for “Babylon”, Margot said: “I actually have two Oyster cards in my wallet right now. I always get the Tube.”

Asked if she has been on the latest Elizabeth line, which opened last year, she said, quoted by ‘Mirror’: “I haven’t but I hear it’s lovely!”

Margot, 32, who shot to fame in the Down Under soap “Neighbours”, developed a taste for the Tube in 2014, when she was in London filming the romantic war drama, “Suite Francaise”. But she is not the only A-lister Underground passenger.

Others include pop stars Jay Z, Nicole Scherzinger and Rihanna, who was once snapped on the Jubilee line.

