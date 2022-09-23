New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANSlife) All set to launch another edition of India’s “happiest multi-genre music festival” in Pune, BACARDI NH7 Weekender will take place in the city on November 25 to 27. The festival will witness 40 plus artists perform across five Stages around a mix of genres spanning singers and songwriters performing Hip Hop, Rock, Metal, and Electronic.

Over the past 12 years, the platform has emerged as a forerunner in the rise of independent music and indie sensations. Before 2010, the country had not witnessed a festival celebrating the independent music industry on such a large scale.

In its 13th year, the festival brandishes the tagline – “13 Mera Weekender” to celebrate the connection with the community immersing its audience in vibes that spread camaraderie and gaiety all across.

Promising to be three days reverberating with live performances by homegrown as well as world-renowned artists, people of all age groups are invited to Mahalaxmi Lawns to soak in the magical experience of specially curated food and drinks, the signature Ferris wheel, interactive brand engagement spaces, fun, and interactive photo ops and of course, good music and good vibes.

Iconic merchandise that will once again be available at the venue includes the Weekender Mug, NH7 Weekender T-Shirts, Buntings, and some cool stickers that have been a part of NH7 kits every year.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said, “We are exhilarated that this year’s BACARDI NH7 Weekender experience is back on the grounds allowing artists and fans to vibe together and celebrate the festive fervor. We wrapped up our main festival in Pune earlier this year followed by City Takeover shows in, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai and are once again looking at bringing together an amalgamation of different cultures and letting fans simply let down their hair through the various genres of music, food, art and gaming that will be on offer during the festival.

“Music has the power to bind, unite and make spirits soar and after a two-year gap, all our fans just can’t wait to go back to the live event. We’ve also plugged in all gaps to ensure that our audiences enjoy the festival with complete ease of mind in a safe and secure atmosphere. Just like our audience, we look forward to the 3 days of complete and absolute merrymaking and taking away with us some magical, ever-lasting memories.”

Sameeksha Uniyal, Brand Lead, Brand BACARDI, India & South East Asia, said, “We at BACARDI are thrilled to be bringing back our flagship music festival, NH7 Weekender, on-ground another time this year. Over the past 12 years, BACARDI NH7 Weekender has become a cultural phenomenon, taking the world of music by storm. In line with our aim of keeping consumers at the heart of everything we do, NH7 seeks to elevate their experiences, thus helping them be their unique selves and do what moves them.

“Through this year’s event, our brand focus and philosophy on liberating spirits and elevating moods continue. We have an exciting line-up of talented artists and numerous other fun elements infused in the festival this time around, and we are looking forward to making sure we spread cheer amongst our audience, who are the backbone that makes our festival a pulsating, rocking success.”

