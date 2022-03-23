Singer-composer Amaal Malik is over the moon because his track ‘Heer Ranjhana’ from the recently released Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon starrer, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ was displayed on the Times Square Billboard.

The popular song track has been composed by Amaal Malik and sung by Malik, Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. This is the first time all three artists have collaborated together.

Talking about the excitement of his song being displayed on the billboard in Times Square, New York, Amaal said, “I’ve visited the city often and I have always been excited about the music that has been showcased there. My friends and fans there have shown so much love to the song. I’m grateful. As a composer, it’s safe to say that nothing beats having listeners who celebrate your music.”

‘Bachchan Pandey’ is an action-comedy movie directed by Farhad Samji, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role along with Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

The movie released in theaters last Friday, March 18, 2022. It was dubbed as the Holi release of the year. The movie did not bring in the expected collections and trade analysts believe this is due to the continued popularity of ‘The Kashmir Files’ that released a couple of weeks earlier and is still going strong.

Here is the official video of the song that made its way to the Times Square Billboards: